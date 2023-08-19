Jude Bellingham joins Cristiano Ronaldo as he sets unique record after dream start at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham is making waves in La Liga, emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's unique start at the club. Though it's premature to draw extensive comparisons, Bellingham's impressive form is turning heads, as he has set an impressive record at the Bernabeu.

The English player's performance during the pre-season was a sneak peek into his extraordinary talent, and he hasn't disappointed since the league kicked off. He marked his debut with a goal against Athletic Bilbao, only to outdo himself in the following game. In the 3-1 away victory over Almeria, he netted twice and set up the third, asserting his presence in Spain.

This incredible start means that Bellingham has notched three goals and an assist in his first two La Liga appearances. It's a feat that places him in truly illustrious company, as the last time a player had such an impressive start for Real Madrid was Ronaldo in 2009.

As highlighted by the BBC, Bellingham's achievement of scoring in each of his first two La Liga games for Real Madrid has created a buzz. It's notably reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's start in 2009. The football icon joined the Spanish giants that year from Manchester United, breaking records with his transfer fee.

The Portuguese legend's remarkable debut against Deportivo La Coruna was only the beginning. Ronaldo continued to impress with goals against Espanyol, Xerez, and Villarreal. He impressively scored in each of his first four appearances, setting a benchmark for Bellingham to meet. The 20-year-old Englishman has scored in two games so far and will need to find the net in his next two appearances.

The remarkable beginning of Bellingham's La Liga career only justifies the significant investment of €103 million made in him. Should he maintain this form, the considerable transfer fee will soon be deemed a steal, as his early success at Real Madrid has resonated well with fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo's playful dig at former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos leads to humorous exchange

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged in a light-hearted exchange with his former teammate Sergio Ramos on Instagram, centered around their difference in the number of followers. The Spanish defender recently celebrated reaching the milestone of 60 million followers on the social media platform.

Proudly marking the moment on Instagram, Ramos wrote:

"We started in 2014, and although it seems impossible, we are now 60 million strong."

However, Cristiano Ronaldo, with his whopping 600 million followers, seized the opportunity to have a little fun at Ramos's expense. Responding with a quip, Ronaldo said:

"You need another zero to catch me!"

Ramos quickly retorted:

"Don't be too confident, Cris. Specialist in comebacks… minute 93 and more hahaha."

The witty reply references Ramos' knack for scoring crucial headers in the dying moments of a game, often turning the tide in Real Madrid's favor during their successful years together.