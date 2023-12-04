Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson in awe of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning Liverpool display against Fulham

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson and current England colleague Jude Bellingham reacted to the former's latest Premier League performance.

The 25-year-old full-back managed to score a late goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory for the Reds against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday (December 3). Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool open the scoring after his stunning free-kick hit the crossbar and went into the goal, deflecting off goalkeeper Bernd Leno's back (20').

After Harry Wilson's 24th-minute equalizer, Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister put the Merseysiders back in front with a sublime long-range effort. Defender Kenny Tete then equalized for the visiting side just seconds before the half-time whistle.

With the game level at 2-2, Fulham nudged ahead through Bobby De Cordova-Reid's 80th-minute header. However, Wataru Endo equalized in the 87th before Alexander-Arnold put his side ahead just a few seconds later, scoring with a sweet volley from the edge of the box.

The defender's late winner comes only a week after he managed a stunning 80th-minute equalizer to help his team secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester City (November 25).

On the night, Alexander-Arnold managed an 81% passing accuracy and attempted two shots, out of which one struck the woodwork. He also recorded 10 recoveries and created two goal-scoring chances. Taking to Instagram after the match, the player posted a series of images from the night.

Reacting to the post, Henderson, who shared the pitch 218 times with Alexander-Arnold and managed two joint goal contributions, commented a crown emoji:

Jordan Henderson reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold 's post

Bellingham was also an admirer of his England teammate's performance against the Cottagers. Having played beside the right-back six times for his country, the Real Madrid star commented:

Jude Bellingham reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold 's post

Following this dramatic win, the Reds are second in the Premier League with 31 points in 14 matches — two behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Who do Liverpool face next in the Premier League?

Jurgen Klopp (via Getty Images)

Liverpool will not have long to recover from their thrilling 4-3 win against Fulham on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's men will face Sheffield United for their next league clash, which is set to take place on Wednesday (December 6).

So far, the Reds have won nine out of their first 14 fixtures in the English top flight, managing to draw four and lose one. The Merseysiders would be expected to add another win to this list when they travel to Bramall Lane to face the league's 20th-placed side.

Sheffield United are struggling, having managed just five points and one victory in the league so far. They suffered a 5-0 defeat against Burnley in their last match on Saturday (December 2).