Jude Bellingham 'likes' Liverpool superstar's post after 7-0 Manchester United rout amid ongoing transfer saga

Jude Bellingham liked Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's post after the Reds' 7-0 hammering of Manchester United at Anfield. The likes of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez scored twice each and Roberto Firmino bagged their seventh goal.

Coming into the contest, United were the favorites to emerge victorious. However, Klopp's side put on a phenomenal display, leaving the Red Devils stunned.

After the match, Alexander-Arnold took to social media to upload an image in front of Liverpool's club badge and also displayed the 7-0 scoreline. The post garnered great interaction on social media, with Bellingham also liking it.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer move to Anfield. Apart from Liverpool, Real Madrid are also interested in the player. The Englishman is set to cost around £150 million to any potential suitor.

The Reds jumped to the fifth spot in the Premier League with the win. They have 42 points on the board from 25 matches, whereas Manchester United remain third with 49 points.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the demolition of Manchester United

The 7-0 outcome from Liverpool vs. Manchester United was shocking to say the least. After the match, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about whether he believed such a result was possible. Klopp replied, saying (via Liverpool's official website):

"Look, I know we can play good football and I know that we can play better football than we showed a couple of times this season, of course. But there was always a reason why we didn’t do it, as you can imagine it’s not that we don’t want it. When you lost the game before you want to be the best version of yourself immediately again."

He added:

"When you are on a good run then you can get through this but we started like this into the season and then we got out of it, and now hopefully we are out of the woods there. But we all know nothing happened apart from a really special night tonight. We have to keep going and that is what we will do."

Liverpool will return to action on March 11 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash. Manchester United will face Real Betis on March 9 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

