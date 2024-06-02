Jude Bellingham makes Kylian Mbappe transfer claim after Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has opened up on France attacker Kylian Mbappe's impending arrival at Los Blancos, who lifted their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy this Saturday.

Despite a sub-par start to the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, Los Blancos capitalized on their opportunities in the second half at Wembley. Dani Carvajal scored a header in the 74th minute before Vinicius Junior secured the win nine minutes later.

Bellingham, who left BVB in a potential €134 million move last summer, was asked to share his thoughts on Mbappe potentially joining his club. He responded to TNT Sports (h/t Caught Offside):

"It would be amazing [for] a player like him [to join us]. You see tonight... the only little thing we were missing was that clinical nine. And if he is to come and give us that, we would be in a really great place and he would take us to another level."

Mbappe, who has been linked with the La Liga giants since 2022, is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal at Real Madrid this summer. The 25-year-old is likely to be announced as the club's new star next week.

Kylian Mbappe's signing could impact Jude Bellingham, says ex-Real Madrid manager

Speaking to TNT Sports, ex-Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho stated that Jude Bellingham would fail to replicate this season's form in the 2024-25 campaign. The Portuguese said (h/t Metro):

"Bellingham will score fewer goals next season because the system is going to change... the position of Bellingham is going to change. They will play Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior... they will play three. For me, [Carlo Ancelotti] will play with two midfield players and Bellingham behind the three attacking players."

Opining on Real Madrid's probable setup next term, Mourinho added:

"So, in midfield, he will play probabley [Federico] Valverde, [Eduardo] Camavinga, and [Aurelien] Tchouameni, and Luka [Modric] coming when the game needs eyes. But with these guys, Rodrygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius, to play against them... it will be hard."

Bellingham, 20, relished a standout maiden campaign at Los Blancos, emerging as a 2024 Ballon d'Or award favorite of late. He registered 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games, lifting three trophies along the way.

The Birmingham City youth product is next set to represent England in their 2024 UEFA European Championship, set to start on June 14.