Jude Bellingham makes social media post as Real Madrid superstar mimics his celebration after scoring against Rayo Vallecano

Jude Belingham made a hilarious post on X after his Real Madrid teammate Joselu mimicked his celebration upon netting in their La Liga encounter against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 18).

Joselu opened the scoring in the third minute against Rayo, and brought out the famed Jude celebration, opening up his arms to the loving Real Madrid faithful.

Expand Tweet

Bellingham, who has been sidelined with a sprained ankle for approximately three weeks, seemed to have been watching on keenly. He posted a funny tweet in response to Joselu's gesture:

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid opened up a comfortable five-point gap at the top of La Liga after demolishing their closest title rivals Girona 4-0 last week. They could extend their lead to eight points if they hold on to secure the win against Rayo.

Joselu has been a pleasant surprise for Los Blancos this season. He was brought in on loan as a stop-gap replacement after the sudden departure of star striker and club legend Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

However, he has proven himself to be much more than just a filler, providing some clutch goals and solid performances for the club this season. He has 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances for Real.

Meanwhile Bellingham has truly established himself as one of the world's most complete midfielders with his displays in the 2023-24 season. He leads the La Liga scoring charts with 16 goals in 21 appearances, and has 20 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Apart from his goalscoring exploits, he also forms a formidable midfield trio with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

With the potential addition of PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern's Alphonso Davies, Real Madrid are looking set to assemble their new generation of Galactico talent.

Real Madrid interested in bringing Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe to the club

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are also interested in bringing in Jude Bellingham's younger brother Jobe to the club, but face stiff competition from Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 18-year-old also graduated from the Birmingham City academy like his elder brother Jude, but decided to make a move to fellow EFL Championship side Sunderland in search of more first-team game-time.

Jobe has quickly become a key player for the Black Cats in just his second full season as a professional. He has made 34 appearances this season, netting five times and assisting once.

Los Blancos are said to have had an interest in bringing Jobe to the club since last summer, with their scouts closely monitoring the progress of the English midfielder.

However, Liverpool and Arsenal are also looking to rejuvenate their midfield with young talent. At the end of the season, the three clubs will likely be embroiled in a transfer battle for the youngster's signature.