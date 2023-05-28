According to Ruhr Nachrichten BVB, Jude Bellingham has handed everyone at Borussia Dortmund goodbye gifts as he looks set to join Real Madrid in the summer. The player's mother has also left a 'Thank You' message to the staff.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football. He was chased by top clubs like Liverpool, Los Blancos, and more. The Englishman's future, though, is seemingly at the Spanish capital.

According to widespread reports, Bellingham will sign for the Spanish giants. He has reportedly agreed to a deal that will see his salary increase by the season. The midfielder was a crucial part of Dortmund this season.

Dortmund, though, squandered the chance to win the Bundesliga title. They could only manage a 2-2 draw against FSV Mainz on the final matchday.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, defeated FC Koln in a dramatic manner (2-1). Despite leading the table heading into Matchday 34, Dortmund had to be content with the second spot.

However, Jude Bellingham was superb for the German club, scoring 14 and assisting seven in 42 games. Since his 2020 move, he made 132 appearances, scoring 24 and assisting 25.

Although his time at Dortmund looks set to end, Real Madrid await to welcome the new gem of their midfield.

Former Real Madrid president backed Jude Bellingham to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

There is no denying that Jude Bellingham is the most highly touted prospect in world football at the moment. His move to Real Madrid could give the player the status of further superstardom.

Former Los Blancos president Ramon Calderon recently spoke about the Englishman. Calderon even claimed that Bellingham can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's impact by joining Los Blancos. He said (via GOAL):

“Everybody who comes here knows what it means to be a Real Madrid player. I always say that those players like Cristiano, [Luka] Modric, Vinicius – all of them give a lot to us, but Real Madrid gives much more to them. I experienced that with Cristiano when I signed him, I told him how important it would be for him to be here. He realised that, because you can get personal goals, collective goals, your prestige goes up very much."

He continued:

"Everyone is thinking that a player coming to Real Madrid has got to the top and the prestige of the club is amazing. Being linked to this club is always something important. Bellingham has a great opportunity to come here.”

Jude Bellingham is expected to bring a breath of fresh air to a Real Madrid midfield that will start a new era. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric entering their twilights, Bellingham could mark the beginning of a new dawn.

