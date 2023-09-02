Jude Bellingham moves one step closer to overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo and setting incredible Real Madrid record after late winner against Getafe

Jude Bellingham has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record after scoring for Real Madrid in their La Liga win against Getafe on Saturday (September 2).

The midfielder scored the winner in the fifth minute of injury time to hand his team a come-from behind 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. After Borja Mayoral had opened the scoring for the visitors, Joselu Mato levelled proceedings in the 47th minute before Bellingham sealed all three points late on.

The 20-year-old has now scored in his first four La Liga games for Real Madrid, a record only held by the legandary Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, Bellingham is only the fourth player this century to score in his first four La Liga games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cesc Fabregas and Ronaldo are the three others to do so.

The former BvB midfielder has now scored five goals and provided an assist in his first four games for Los Blancos. Thanks to his rich vein of form, Carlo Ancelotti's men sit continued their perfect start to the La Liga season. They're atop the standings with 12 points from four games.

Former Real Madrid president backed Jude Bellingham to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon backed Jude Bellingham to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements at the Santiago Bernabeu. His comments came even before the midfielder had joined the La Liga giants.

Bellingham was one of the most highly touted prospects in world football during his Borussia Dortmund stint. Calderon said that he could become a modern-day icon with a move to Santiago Bernabeu (via GOAL):

“Everybody who comes here knows what it means to be a Real Madrid player. I always say that those players like Cristiano, (Luka) Modric, Vinicius – all of them give a lot to us, but Real Madrid gives much more to them. I experienced that with Cristiano when I signed him. I told him how important it would be for him to be here.

"He realised that, because you can get personal goals, collective goals. Your prestige goes up very much. Everyone is thinking that a player coming to Real Madrid has got to the top, and the prestige of the club is amazing. Being linked to this club is always something important. Bellingham has a great opportunity to come here.”

Jude Bellingham has more than lived up to expectations. However, to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy, he has a long way to go. Bellingham, though, has made a great start and seemingly has the attributes to emulate the Portuguese maestro.