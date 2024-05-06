Jude Bellingham names Real Madrid duo as best players he played with in his career

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has named club legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as the best players he has played with in his career. Bellingham joined the Madrid giants from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

He has since become a key player for Los Blancos. Bellingham has become a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's team's midfield and has often partnered with Modric and Kroos.

Both Modric and Kroos have been pillars at the heart of Los Merengues' midfield over the past decade. Bellingham acknowledges their greatness, telling (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Best players I've played with? Toni Kroos or Luka Modric."

Expand Tweet

Kroos and Modric have had accomplished careers with Real Madrid. The Croat, in fact, recently became the joint most decorated player in club history with 25 trophies. Modric joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

Kroos has won 22 trophies since his 2014 move from Bayern Munich. Bellingham, meanwhile, has started his career at the club on a high. He has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 appearances across competitions and has won the La Liga and Supercopa Espana this season. Los Blancos are also in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

They played out a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the first leg. The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu is on Wednesday (May 8).

David Beckham sends a message to Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid's La Liga win

Jude Bellingham played a key role in helping Real Madrid win the La Liga title in his first season at the club. He has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 26 league appearances.

Following Los Blancos' triumph, Jude Bellingham received a special message from his compatriot David Beckham. The former England captain commented under a post:

"Well done mate @judebellingham @realmadrid campeones."

Expand Tweet

Beckham is one of the few English players to don the famous all-white shirt of Real Madrid. Steve McManaman, Jonathan Woodgate and Michael Owen are some of the others.