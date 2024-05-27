Jude Bellingham opens up on message he received from Jadon Sancho ahead of Real Madrid Champions League final v Dortmund

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham revealed the message Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho sent to him. The two sides are set to face off in the finals of the Champions League on Saturday, June 1.

The message read (via MadridXtra on Twitter):

“I got a message from Sancho, saying ‘see you there.’”

Los Blancos will go head-to-head against Dortmund as they look to register their record-extending 15th Champions League victory. The German side, meanwhile, will look to add to their solitary win in the tournament which came back in 1997.

Following a perfect run through Group C winning all of their games, Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig in the Round of 16. An enthralling quarterfinals tie against Manchester City followed, where they advanced on penalties before beating Bayern Munich through a late double from Joselu to advance to the final.

Dortmund, on the other hand, did well to top a tough group consisting of AC Milan, PSG, and Newcastle. They moved past PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid before knocking off PSG to reach the final.

Bellingham has had a sensational debut campaign for the Spanish giants after moving from Dortmund in the summer reportedly for €103 million. He has excelled as Ancelotti's men breezed through La Liga to lift the trophy and find themselves in yet another UCL final. He has made 41 appearances, scoring 23 goals and setting up 12 more.

Sancho, meanwhile, has had a more difficult 2023-24 campaign. The winger was virtually frozen out by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after a fallout early in the season. He eventually joined Dortmund on loan in the winter and bagged three goals and as many assists.

Carlo Ancelotti highlights major Borussia Dortmund threat as Real Madrid prepare for UCL final

Ancelotti insisted that his side will have to be wary of their opponents.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stated that the side will have to be wary of Borussia Dortmund's threat in transition. The Italian went on to praise the German side for their mindset, saying (via press conference):

“They are very quick in transition, they are a team with attitude and commitment. What struck me most against PSG was their attitude, their desire to reach the final, that’s what stands out and what worries us the most.”

The two sides are set to face off in the final of the Champions League. Los Blancos will be keen on completing the double, having already won the La Liga title.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will be looking to put a disappointing Bundesliga campaign behind them where they finished fifth with a win over Real Madrid.