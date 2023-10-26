Jude Bellingham provides fitness update ahead of Real Madrid's game against Barcelona

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has quelled any rising fears about his recent injury, saying that he will play in the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona.

After making an expensive move (€103 million) from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the young midfielder has defied even the loftiest of expectations. Bellingham has spearheaded Madrid's attack by accumulating an astonishing 11 goals and three assists in just 12 appearances across multiple competitions.

The England international was once again instrumental in Madrid's 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory at Braga earlier this week. However, his subsequent injury triggered worries that he might be sidelined for the Catalonian clash.

Nonetheless, Los Blancos have been confident about Bellingham's fitness level. Manager Carlo Ancelotti immediately dispelled the notion that there was a serious issue, saying after the game (via 90min):

"He is okay. His adductors are a bit charged because the pitch was a bit soft. But nothing special. He will recover. He is okay, a bit tired like everybody else. But that's normal."

Echoing his coach's sentiments, Jude Bellingham also assured fans with his own confirmation. In a recent interview with RTVE, he simply said (via 90min):

"I will be in the Clasico."

Barcelona will host Los Blancos in the season's first El Clasico in La Liga on Saturday, October 28.

Jude Bellingham's recovery imminent as Real Madrid prepare for Barcelona clash

Reports from Marca (via 90min) suggest that the internal vibe within the Madrid camp remains positive. They are expecting Jude Bellingham to fully recover and be a force to reckon with in the weekend match against Barcelona.

The prodigious midfielder was revealed to have been in indoor rehab at Valdebebas, as Real Madrid are taking a cautious approach. However, he is anticipated to resume training by Friday, bolstering Ancelotti's attacking midfield options for the Saturday clash.

The stakes are high for both teams, but especially for the hosts, Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's squad have not only taken the top spot in La Liga after 10 fixtures, but they've also asserted a newfound dominance over Barca.

Real Madrid steamrolled Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal's second leg, winning 4-1 on aggregate. The capital club have also secured wins in three of their last four away encounters against Xavi's crew.

Yet, it's worth noting that Barcelona are the current La Liga title-holders. They're gunning to overtake their eternal rivals in the league table. With just a one-point deficit to close in the league, El Clasico will give them that chance.

After the dust settles on the Barca game, Real Madrid will have a week-long breather before they host Rayo Vallecano on November 5. The resting time could serve as a valuable recuperation period, especially for Jude Bellingham, who has played consistently for the Madridistas.