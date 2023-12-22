Jude Bellingham reacts on social media as 10-man Real Madrid defeat Alaves to go the top of La Liga

Jude Bellingham was delighted with 10-man Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Alaves on Thursday (December 21) that saw them go to the top of the La Liga table.

Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos had to play much of the second half with 10 men after Nacho Fernandez was sent off for a poor challenge. Madrid responded well to that setback and conjured up a remarkable finish at Mendizorroza.

Lucas Vazquez struck in the 90+2nd minute to seal a vital 1-0 win. The Spaniard headed home from close range to ensure Real Madrid displaced Girona at the top of the La Liga table.

Jude Bellingham played the full 90 minutes of his side's win and he took to Instagram to celebrate Vazquez's winner. He wrote:

"A (Lucas Vazquez) Christmas miracle! Hasta el final!"

Real Madrid moved level on points with Girona (45) from 18 games played. But, Ancelotti's men boast a superior goal difference (seven goals).

It's been an excellent season for Los Blancos thus far and they have put themselves in a strong position to win the title. Last season's champions Barcelona sit third, seven points behind them.

Bellingham impressed in Real Madrid's win against Alaves despite not continuing his red-hot goalscoring form. The English superstar won seven of 13 ground duels and played a role in Vazquez's goal by drawing defenders towards him.

The 20-year-old has been Los Blancos' protagonist this season. He's posted 17 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions.

Jude Bellingham was enraged with the referee during Real Madrid's win

Jude Bellingham is still adapting to life in Spain despite his extraordinary form since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. The England international is still getting to grips with the Spanish language.

However, that may have come in handy as he was seen directing cursive words towards referee Isidro Diaz de Mera during the win against Alaves. But, those words were said in English, perhaps letting him off a possible booking for dissent.

Jude Bellingham touched on the language barrier he's encountered since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said in October at the Ballon d'Or ceremony regarding manager Ancelotti (via talkSPORT):

"I know I'm disappointing him in one aspect... I still don't speak Spanish. Sorry, but I'm running into unexpected obstacles with the language. It's hard for me, I have to admit. In any case, I promise to give it my maximum commitment, guaranteed."

Bellingham picked up a yellow card in the 84th minute after sliding in on Argentine defender Nahuel Tenaglia. He apologized for the foul but was given a booking for his indiscipline.

