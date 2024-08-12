Jude Bellingham reacts on social media as he poses in Real Madrid’s latest kit for the 2024/25 season

Jude Bellingham has taken to social media to react to Real Madrid's latest kit (third kit) for the 2024-25 season.

He shared the image with an excited caption in Spanish, which said:

"What a beautiful shirt 😍."

The image shows Jude Bellingham wearing the Real Madrid football jersey, which is grey with subtle details within the fabric. The club logo, main sponsor, and sportswear brand are all prominently featured in white, as can be seen in the post below:

Bellingham did not partake in Madrid's USA tour, as he needed to get some rest after reaching the final of Euro 2024 with England. He was also an important part of the Los Blancos squad that won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

With the midfielder not fully fit, due to the shoulder strain, there is a chance that he may not play in their upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash on August 14 against Atalanta. A report from Football Espana has revealed that he could be kept on the bench more often at the start of the season, until he enters full health.

Vinicius Junior compares playing with Kylian Mbappe and playing with Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has opened up about his new teammate Kylian Mbappe, who he will be playing with for the first time, following the Frenchman's mega move. The winger compared Mbappe to Jude Bellingham, who he played alongside last season, as they succeeded in winning continental glory.

Speaking about the upcoming season with Mbappe, Vinicius revealed to Real Madrid TV that it would be brutal, saying (via GOAL):

"Is going to be brutal, I hope we can do great things."

He further spoke about Mbappe adapting to the Spanish capital city, comparing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with Bellingham:

“We have to take care of him and do everything possible so that he can adapt as quickly as possible. It is always difficult to join another club, but we already did it with Jude [Bellingham], who arrived last season and has shone. Hopefully we can repeat it with Kylian [Mbappe]."

Last season, Jude Bellingham scored a stunning 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Los Blancos. His impressive performances helped them succeed, but they will be faced with the challenge of repeating last season's feat. This time, though, they will have Mbappe, whose goalscoring brilliance can help them potentially pick up another trophy haul.

