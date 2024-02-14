Jude Bellingham reacts on social media as Real Madrid star scores sensational opening goal in UCL fixture against Leipzig

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has shared his reaction to teammate Brahim Diaz scoring for the side in the UEFA Champions League against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, February 13. The Spanish midfielder scored his first goal in the tournament this season to help Los Blancos claim a narrow first-leg advantage.

Los Blancos were up against German outfit RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Round of 16 of this year's UEFA Champions League at the Red Bull Arena. The Spanish side struggled to match the intensity of the Germans and had an offside flag to thank for not conceding in the opening minutes.

Both sides were evenly matched in the first half, and the second half was always going to be key in determining the winner of the clash. Real Madrid were without Jude Bellingham, but the man who replaced him in the XI produced a different kind of magic.

Three minutes into the second half, Brahim Diaz received the ball near the byline inside the Leipzig half and swiftly spun around to avoid an opponent. The 24-year-old then jinked his way towards goal before curling home an effort from inside the box.

Out with injury, Jude Bellingham was astonished by what he saw. The 20-year-old immediately went on X to share his amazement at the goal with a post.

"Oh my god Brahim!!!😳😳😳"

Los Blancos are without their highest goalscorer Bellingham after he picked up an ankle injury in the last game against Girona. The midfielder scored twice in the 4-0 win to help his side open up a gap at the summit of La Liga.

Jude Bellingham receives high praise from Real Madrid legend

Jude Bellingham has surprised everyone with his start to life under Carlo Ancelotti, and his contribution has not gone unnoticed. The midfielder has scored 20 goals, the most in his career, this season for Los Blancos to earn rave reviews.

Former Real manager and icon Zinedine Zidane saw the Englishman take his shirt number at the club and is proud of his achievements. Speaking to Adidas, the French great declared himself to be a fan of the young Englishman.

"He’s an unbelievable player who does incredible things. You could have imagined what he was going to do, but he’s surpassed all the statistics with what he’s doing."

"Don’t forget that he’s only 20 years old. He arrived at Real Madrid with a lot of desire, a lot of goals and he is setting the bar very high. He’s just showing everyone what he is and it’s great to see him like that. I’m a big fan of his and now we want him to win trophies with Real Madrid. It’s everything he wanted for himself.”

Jude Bellingham is on course for greatness in a Real Madrid shirt and is already being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, impact-wise.