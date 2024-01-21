Jude Bellingham reacts on social media after starring in Real Madrid's late comeback win over Almeria

Jude Bellingham sent a two-word message on social media after he helped Real Madrid record a 3-2 comeback win against UD Almeria in LaLiga on Sunday (21 January).

Almeria scored with just 40 seconds on the clock, with Largie Ramazani finishing off a fast-paced attack from the visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu. Edgar Gonzalez doubled their lead two minutes from the first-half whistle with a scintillating long-range volley.

The second half was a different story. During that time, the hosts kept 73% of the ball and took six shots on target as compared to Almeria's two, and they made that dominance count. Bellingham pulled one back for Real Madrid in the 57th minute with a well-taken penalty kick.

Vinicius Junior scored the leveler 10 minutes later in controversial fashion, with replays showing that the goal could have hit his hand. VAR gave the green light for the goal to stand as they adjudged it came off his shoulder.

Bellingham could have scored the winner around the 82nd-minute mark when his spectacular bicycle kick missed the target by mere inches. The comeback was complete nine minutes into stoppage time, with Dani Carvajal scoring the winner.

Bellingham headed a looping cross back into the box and the veteran Spanish right-back did the rest to ensure Real Madrid didn't drop points at home. After the game, the former Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City midfielder tweeted:

"and breathe..."

Bellingham's tweet signifies what the win meant to Real Madrid. They would have wanted to extend their lead at the top of the table with Girona and Barcelona both yet to play. Los Blancos are now two points clear at the top with 51 points to their name from 20 matches.

How has Jude Bellingham fared so far at Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation at Real Madrid since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a €100 million deal.

The Englishman was imperious against UD Almeria, scoring once and assisting another. He took three shots in total, created two goal-scoring chances, found the target with all of his five attempted long balls, and won eight duels.

It was an extension of the brilliant and consistent displays Bellingham has shown this season. The 20-year-old now has 18 goals and eight assists in 26 appearances across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Despite being a midfielder by trade, the Englishman has arguably filled the void, at least in terms of goals, left by Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad in the summer.