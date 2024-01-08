Jude Bellingham reacts after Trent Alexander-Arnold dazzles in Liverpool's 2-0 FA Cup win against Arsenal

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham recently reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold's social media post after Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday (January 7).

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool locked horns against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday. After a tight first half, Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick in the 80th minute ended inside the net with Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior getting the last touch, making the score 1-0.

Luis Diaz later helped the Reds secure the victory in the added time when he scored a spectacular goal via Diogo Jota's assist (90+5'). After the match, Trent Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures from the match.

He captioned the picture:

"FA Cup Magic."

Arnold's Liverpool teammates such as Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo reacted to his post. Nevertheless, the Englishman's compatriot, Jude Bellingham also reacted on the post with a relief emoji.

During the match, Trent Alexander-Arnold had a passing accuracy of 78% and he also created two chances. Moreover, he also won six tackles and he was also named the Player of the Match against the Gunners.

Tennis icon Boris Becker lauds Liverpool's performance against Arsenal in FA Cup

Tennis icon Boris Becker has lauded Liverpool for their performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday.

With the help of an own goal from Jakub Kiwior (80') and a strike from Luis Diaz in stoppage-time (90+5), the Reds recorded a 2-0 victory over Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

After the match, six-time Grand Slam winner, Boris Becker took to social media and heaped praise on the Merseyside club's performance. Becker also claimed that he is a huge fan of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who's also from Germany.

The three-time Wimbledon champion wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"You just gotta love @LFC! No matter who is on the pitch, they always deliver… needless to say big fan of Klopp and all the supporters of #YNWA"

Arteta's Arsenal have suffered three consecutive defeats in their last three fixtures across different competitions. They have been knocked out of the FA Cup and are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 40 points, five points behind leaders Liverpool.