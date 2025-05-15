Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo share messages as 20-year-old Jacobo Ramon scores 90th-minute winner to help Real Madrid beat Mallorca

Real Madrid attackers Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo reacted to Jacobo Ramon's dramatic stoppage-time winner in Real Madrid's last-gasp 2-1 La Liga home win over Mallorca on Wednesday (May 14).

Needing a win to keep alive the title race for at least another day, Los Blancos were on the cusp of relinquishing the title until Ramon, 20, put the champagne on ice for Barcelona. The Blaugrana, though, will become champions if they don't lose at Espanyol on Thursday (May 15).

Coming back to the Santiago Bernabeu game, the holders started slowly as Martin Valjent put Mallorca in front after 11 minutes. Carlo Ancelotti's side rallied after the break, equalising through Kylian Mbappe midway through the second period. But an equaliser proved elusive before Ramon netted with the last kick of the game, earning praise from his teammates.

As posted by Madrid Xtra, attacker Rodrygo wrote on Instagram (as translated from Portuguese) while sharing a picture of Ramon celebrating his strike:

"You deserve it, Jacobo."

Meanwhile, Bellingham wrote on his Instagram story (as translated from Spanish):

"We are very happy for you."

The win puts Los Blancos within four points of Barca, having played a game more. But Ancelotti's side's quest to win successive league titles is all set to extend for another year, having not accomplished the feat since 2008.

"We want to finish the season well" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after Mallorca win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with his team's win, having come close to dropping points and confirming their arch-rivals Barcelona as champions, before Ramon's late intervention.

Ancelotti, who's set to take over as the next Brazil head coach following the end of the season, reflected on the victory over Mallorca (as per the BBC):

"The team played very well. They fought a lot, played with a lot of intensity and it was a totally deserved victory. "We are happy because we want to finish the season well. This game didn't start well but afterwards we did very well in all senses."

Despite the victory, Ancelotti's side are set to end the campaign without any major silverware, having only won the UEFA Super Cup win at the start of the season. Moreover, Los Blancos lost all four El Clasicos to arch-rivals Barcelona - the latest (a 4-3 defeat on the road last week) - effectively ending their La Liga title defence.

