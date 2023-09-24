Jude Bellingham sends message to James Maddison after his brilliant performance in Spurs draw with Arsenal

Jude Bellingham has reacted to James Maddison's Instagram post after the latter's inspired performance in Tottenham Hotspur's thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw at Arsenal on Sunday (September 25).

In a rivetting North London derby, the Gunners twice took the lead, but Ange Postecoglou's side pegged them back on each occasion. After dominating the early proceedings, Mikel Arteta's side deservedly went in front, as a Bukayo Saka curler was diverted into his own net by Spurs defender Cristian Romero.

However, Maddison outmaneuvered Saka on the edge of the box before crossing to Son Heung-min, who made no mistake as he restored parity.

The Gunners took the lead early in the second half, with Saka scoring from the spot. However, Spurs hit back immediately, with Maddison playing in Son to round off a blistering counterattack. Both sides went in search of a winner but had to settle for a share of the spoils.

James Maddison had a brilliant night for Postecoglou's side. Apart from his twin assists, the attacking midfielder had 42 touches, 24 accurate passes, three key passes, and created two big chances. He also dribbled twice, and had a shot off target (as per Sofascore).

Following the game, the Englishman posted on Instagram while tagging his captain Son Heung-min:

"Proper game of footy that. Points shared in the end & on we go"

Bellingham responded to his compatriot's post with:

"class"

Here's a screenshot of Jude Bellingham's comment on James Maddison's post:

Screenshot of Bellingham's comment on Maddison's post

Following the draw, both the Gunners and Spurs remain unbeaten after six league games, winning four. Spurs are fourth with 14 points, ahead of the fifth-placed Gunners on goal difference.

How have James Maddison and Jude Bellingham fared this season?

Jude Bellingham

James Maddison arrived at Tottenham Hotspur this summer from relegated Leicester City and has hit the ground running. In seven games across competitions, the 27-year-old has contributed two goals and four assists.

Maddison has started all six league games for Postecoglou's side, scoring in the 5-2 win at Burnley and the 2-1 home win over Sheffield United. The Englishman assisted both goals in the 2-2 opening-day draw at Brentford and repeated the trick at Arsenal on matchday six.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has also hit the ground running at Real Madrid since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old has bagged six goals and an assist in six games across competitions.

Bellingham scored in his first four games for Carlo Ancelotti's side - all in La Liga. He then netted the winner at home to Bundesliga side Union Berlin in their midweek UEFA Champions League opener.