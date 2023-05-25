Jules Kounde speaks out for the first time amid rumors of Barcelona exit

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde reacted for the first time amidst rumors of the player asking the club for a summer exit. Kounde denied the rumors and said that despite recent reports, he is not going anywhere.

The defender took to Twitter and wrote:

"To make it clear: at no time did I ask to go out, so I'm not going anywhere."

Jules Kounde @jkeey4 Para que quede claro : en ningún momento pidé para salir por lo tanto no me voy a ir a ningún lado. Para que quede claro : en ningún momento pidé para salir por lo tanto no me voy a ir a ningún lado.

Kounde was signed by Barcelona from Sevilla last summer. The Frenchman has since become an important player for the Catalan club, helping them keep 22 clean sheets in 38 matches across competitions.

Along with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde, he has become one of the club's most reliable players at the back.

However, recent reports suggested that Kounde is frustrated with playing as a right-back and has asked the Catalan club for a transfer unless he is restored as a central defender.

A centre-back by trade, Kounde has made 21 appearances as a right-back this season and 17 in his natural position. Playing in a more offensive position has boosted his goal contributions as he has registered six assists and one goal this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi recently lifted the lid on the Jules Kounde situation

Considering Jules Kounde joined Barcelona last summer, and the fact that he is an important player for the club, rumors of his departure were rather shocking. Barca manager Xavi addressed the situation after their 3-1 defeat against Real Valladolid.

Speaking to the media, Xavi claimed that he had a chat with Kounde and that both parties came out of the meeting happy. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I spoke to him, yes, we were happy and everything was clear. I don’t see any problems. We both came out of the meeting happy.”

Kounde is expected to remain a crucial part of the Catalan club next season. The La Liga champions will look to improve their performances in the UEFA Champions League, a competition they have been knocked out of the group stages twice in a row.

Poll : 0 votes