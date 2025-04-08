"Juninho, Messi, Beckham come outside" - Social media reacts as Declan Rice scores 2 free-kicks in Arsenal's win over Real Madrid

Declan Rice was undoubtedly the man of the moment in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, April 8. Social media erupted as the midfielder scored two stunning free-kicks that sent the Emirates into hysteria.

Rice curled two world-class efforts beyond Thibaut Courtois in one of the greatest Champions League quarter-final displays from the Gunners in their history.

The first arrived in the 58th minute after David Alaba fouled Bukayo Saka. Rice curled the ball around the wall and into the top bin from 30 yards out to break the deadlock. Twelve minutes later (70') came the second, this one from the left, as he sent a curler from the left side soaring into the top-right corner.

Myles Lewis-Skelly found Mikel Merino (75') to add a third for Arsenal, with the win guaranteed to be a night to remember for Gunners.

Fans took to the Internet with a torrent of reactions like these:

"JUNINHO BECKHAM MESSI COME OUTSIDE," a fan wrote.

"No one: Absolutely no one: Declan Rice:" another fan was stunned.

"Declan Rice against Real Madrid," another compared Declan Rice to free-kick greats.

"Before today, Declan Rice had never scored a direct free kick. You wait 406 games to score one and then do it twice against the reigning UCL champions," another stated.

"Declan Rice seeing Roberto Carlos in the stands," a fan added.

Decision not to award penalty in Arsenal vs Real Madrid explained by Mark Clattenburg

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has backed the officials' decision to not award a penalty for a handball involving Raul Asencio during the match.

Halfway through the first period at the Emirates, Declan Rice connected with a cross from Gabriel Martinelli and drilled a volley from close range. The ball struck Asencio on the arm just yards from the goal, triggering a quick video review.

After a dialogue with VAR, though, referee Irfan Peljto opted not to give a penalty against Real Madrid, despite protests from Arsenal players, and play continued. On the Amazon Prime Video broadcast, Clattenburg explained the rationale behind the decision. He said (via football.london):

"I'd be amazed if that's given. The distance is very, very short. He isn't putting his arm out to make himself bigger... Given that the hand is out-stretched, UEFA would try and give a penalty. But I don't agree that this is a penalty kick."

Mikel Arteta’s side headed into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16, with a comfortable lead against Real Madrid.

