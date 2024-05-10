“Junior and Matteo have wonderful qualities” - Georgina Rodriguez makes big claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s sons becoming professional footballers

Georgina Rodriguez has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's sons would receive full support from their parents if they wanted to become professional footballers. The Argentine model believes Ronaldo Jr. and Mateo have what it takes to make it as professionals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered records and set new standards in a career spanning over multiple decades. The Portuguese superstar, considered one of the greatest players of all time, has had an illustrious and decorated career.

He rose to stardom at Manchester United and reached the heights of Champions League glory at Real Madrid. Across his career, Ronaldo has established himself as one of football's household names.

The Portugal captain, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, has two sons, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Matteo. According to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, the two kids have the potential to become professional footballers like their father.

The Argentine social media influence opened up about Ronaldo's children in an interview with Arabic women's magazine Hia. She said:

“Cristiano and I will of course be more than happy, and our son will be lucky to have his father to support him."

Georgina Rodriguez added:

“In fact, Junior and Matteo have wonderful qualities and qualifications that enable them to become professional football players, if they want.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo plays for the senior team, Junior has been recruited in Al-Nassr's academy as well. Along with two sons, the veteran also has three daughters.

"I love Riyadh and its people" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez opens up about living in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez has admitted that she has found it somewhat difficult to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia. However, the Argentine model insists that she loves the capital of Riyadh, where she and her family reside.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022 after falling out with Manchester United and the subsequent termination of his contract. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner soon packed up and moved with his family to Riyadh to play in the Saudi Pro League.

During her aforementioned interview, Rodriguez opened up about living in a different country with a different culture. She said:

“I admit that moving to a new country, another language and a different way of life is always a bit difficult, but the experience of discovering Saudi Arabia so far has been an amazing journey.”

Rodriguez added:

"I love Riyadh and its people, and I feel their sincere love for Cristiano, my family, and me personally, and this is what I feel in all places and situations, and I become more certain of it as the days go by."

Ronaldo is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract with Al-Nassr this summer.