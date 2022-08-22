Jurgen Klinsmann names 2 favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former German manager Jurgen Klinsmann recently named Brazil and Argentina as the two favorites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Arguably the world's greatest sporting event is set to start on November 20 in Qatar as the host nation takes on Ecuador in the opening fixture.

Klinsmann is a legendary German striker and was the coach of the German national team in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 Euro. He believes the Latin American giants are the favorites to win this year's World Cup.

He reasoned Selecao and La Albiceleste's excellent form in the qualifiers to explain his point.

Klinsman believes both nations have been much more consistent during the qualifiers than the European nations. Here's what Klinsmann told Premier:

"To be honest, I think that to analyze a team as a favorite, you have to look at what the Qualifiers were. And today, Argentina and Brazil are candidates above the Europeans" (h/t sport.es)

Brazil have a strong team at their disposal with the likes of Neymar Jr., Gabriel Jesus, Vinicus Jr. and more in their squad.

Argentina also have a very strong squad at their disposal led by seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The likes of Angel di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Lisandro Martinez are also dependable players on the team.

La Albiceleste also have form on their side after they the Copa America last year and followed it with a La Finalissima triumph earlier this year.

However, European giants like Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal, among others, are strong candidates and will look to challenge the two South American sides. France will also look to defend their title with a star-studded lineup.

A big miss, however, will be the 2020 European champions Italy as they shockingly failed to qualify for the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 might be the last one for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to make an impact in Qatar

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the wrong side of their 30s, being 35 and 37 respectively.

While both stars are performing at a very high level, the 2022 edition of the World Cup might be the last dance for the duo.

Messi has started off his campaign well with Paris Saint-Germain, registering four goals and two assists in four matches across all competitions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is yet to score or assist this season in the two matches he has played for Manchester United.

Both players will look to be fit and high on confidence going into what could be their final world cup. That said, they have managed to surprise the fans time and again. Hence, the chances of both men appearing once again in 2026 can't be dismissed altogether.

Edited by Aditya Singh