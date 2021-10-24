"Jurgen Klopp almost seemed to have been frightened" - Sammy McIlroy claims Liverpool don't usually excel at Old Trafford, urges Manchester United to 'have a real go'

Manchester United have been urged to take the game to Liverpool when the two sides play each other in Sunday afternoon's huge Old Trafford clash. Former United midfielder Sammy McIlroy believes boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record against big opponents bodes well for his team. He added that they should be prepared to play aggressively.

Solskjaer won seven of the 13 games against the 'Big Six' in his first year in command, but has been unable to maintain that trend in the two years afterwards. United have gone five league games without a win over Liverpool. They will be desperate to beat the Reds in this game.

United have had a mixed season so far, winning four of their eight Premier League games. Liverpool's trip to Manchester will be the most difficult test of the domestic season so far. Solskjaer has only beaten Liverpool once in seven games, a 3-2 win at Old Trafford in the FA Cup last season.

Sammy McIlroy believes Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are scared when playing against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Last season, Liverpool ran out comfortable winners in the Premier League. But the two teams drew 1-1 in 2019, and the score was 0-0 in 2018. McIlroy believes Jurgen Klopp's side have been scared when visiting Old Trafford in recent seasons. He thinks that an upset is possible if United take the game to them. McIlroy believes an aggressive Manchester United team can edge this game past Liverpool.

“Every manager at Manchester United is under pressure,” McIlroy told TalkoftheDevils in an exclusive interview. “Ole’s got a good record against big teams and I’ve always felt that Klopp has come to Old Trafford in the past and almost seemed to have been frightened.”

“They’ve come to our ground in the past on good runs and don’t look half the team when it comes to the game. I’m not saying we should go gung-ho and leave ourselves exposed but I think if United are positive, they can have a real go and upset them.”

McIlroy was part of the 1977 team that beat Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

