Jurgen Klopp breaks silence after Liverpool's PL record move for Florian Wirtz 

Legendary coach Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts about Liverpool signing Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz for a record fee this summer. The German star signed for the Reds for five years for a reported £116 million.

Florian Wirtz was a major target for the Merseysiders despite the player having many offers throughout Europe. The German was linked to the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but chose Liverpool over them. Wirtz's arrival marks the biggest signing in the Reds' history since Klopp left the club in the summer of 2024.

In an interview with German channel RTL, Jurgen Klopp was asked to share his thoughts on Florian Wirtz signing for Liverpool. The former Reds boss said (via The Mirror):

Trending

"It will be really, really great. I'm sure of it. It's very difficult to strengthen them when you're champions. But Liverpool have managed that. They've signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz."

Florian Wirtz is among the most promising young players in the world. The German recorded 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 outings across competitions last season. He was also crucial to Xabi Alonso's successful 2023-24 season, during which he led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title while remaining unbeaten.

"I was waiting for a long time"- Florian Wirtz opens up after signing for Liverpool

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Reds' official website, Florian Wirtz shared his thoughts after signing for Liverpool. The German reportedly prioritized a move to Anfield despite major interest from other European giants. He said:

"I feel very happy and very proud. Finally, it's done and I was waiting for a long time – finally it's done and I am really happy."

When asked why he chose the Merseysiders over other clubs, Wirtz said:

"I just thought that it was the right point in my career to make the next step, and of course, I wanted to get to a club that is one of the top three in the world, and in my opinion, they were one of them. Yeah, I just saw myself in the best hands here. I was really convinced by the people here, by the idea, and everything that the club offers me was really good. And in the end, it was also easy to be excited for me to come here."

Wirtz's signing comes after a successful debut season for Arne Slot. The Dutch tactician led the Reds to the Premier League in his first season at Anfield. Hopes are high for next season, with the Merseysiders eyeing major reinforcements in their attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More