Jurgen Klopp breaks silence after Liverpool's PL record move for Florian Wirtz 

Legendary coach Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts about Liverpool signing Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz for a record fee this summer. The German star signed for the Reds for five years for a reported £116 million.
Florian Wirtz was a major target for the Merseysiders despite the player having many offers throughout Europe. The German was linked to the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but chose Liverpool over them. Wirtz's arrival marks the biggest signing in the Reds' history since Klopp left the club in the summer of 2024.
In an interview with German channel RTL, Jurgen Klopp was asked to share his thoughts on Florian Wirtz signing for Liverpool. The former Reds boss said (via The Mirror):
"It will be really, really great. I'm sure of it. It's very difficult to strengthen them when you're champions. But Liverpool have managed that. They've signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz."
Florian Wirtz is among the most promising young players in the world. The German recorded 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 outings across competitions last season. He was also crucial to Xabi Alonso's successful 2023-24 season, during which he led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title while remaining unbeaten.
"I was waiting for a long time"- Florian Wirtz opens up after signing for Liverpool
In an interview with the Reds' official website, Florian Wirtz shared his thoughts after signing for Liverpool. The German reportedly prioritized a move to Anfield despite major interest from other European giants. He said:
"I feel very happy and very proud. Finally, it's done and I was waiting for a long time – finally it's done and I am really happy."
When asked why he chose the Merseysiders over other clubs, Wirtz said:
"I just thought that it was the right point in my career to make the next step, and of course, I wanted to get to a club that is one of the top three in the world, and in my opinion, they were one of them. Yeah, I just saw myself in the best hands here. I was really convinced by the people here, by the idea, and everything that the club offers me was really good. And in the end, it was also easy to be excited for me to come here."
Wirtz's signing comes after a successful debut season for Arne Slot. The Dutch tactician led the Reds to the Premier League in his first season at Anfield. Hopes are high for next season, with the Merseysiders eyeing major reinforcements in their attack.