"Jurgen Klopp can see it" - Pundit blasts Liverpool trio after Crystal Palace draw

Michael Owen recently fired shots at Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott and claimed that James Milner and Jordan Henderson are better than the Liverpool trio despite their age.

Jurgen Klopp's side drew goalless at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Saturday night. The draw left the Reds five points off fifth-placed Newcastle United and 21 behind leaders Arsenal.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Owen did not hold back and took shots at Liverpool's midfield. He claimed that the leadership quality at the club is deteriorating and it is becoming more evident. He said:

"The leadership quality over the years has been very evident for L'pool," he said. "I think it was no surprise that he put a lot of experienced players on the pitch, especially after the loss against Real Madrid. It's also an area (the midfield) that will be changing soon.

"James Milner can't go on forever. Jordan Henderson can't go on forever. I think that area of the pitch is going to need a bit of surgery and I think it's going to happen in the summer – everyone can see it. Jurgen Klopp can see it."

Adding further, Owen claimed that Milner and Henderson do a better job despite their age. He said:

"People talk about the age of the midfield there, whether Milner or Henderson should be replaced. They are still their best players in there – people say they are too old, but they are still the best players. Fabinho has been average this season. Really average.

"Harvey Elliott, when he came on at half-time, he give the ball away more than he kept it. Naby Keita is just not good enough for a midfielder, in my opinion, for L'pool. It's alright fans saying 'we need to change Henderson. We need to change Milner and get a new youngster in'."

Liverpool eyeing to rebuild their midfield in the summer

Premier League giants Liverpool are said to be planning a midfield rebuild in the summer transfer window.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice have been linked with big-money moves to Anfield, while a couple of free transfers have also been rumored.

Adrien Rabiot is said to be on the club's radar, while versatile Japanese star Daichi Kamada is also a target on a free transfer.

