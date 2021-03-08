Jurgen Klopp confident of turning the tide at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he and his coaching staff are willing to do what it takes to turn the tide at Liverpool. He has also admitted that while there might be other managers who could do his job better than him, the Liverpool board have not given him any indication regarding a potential sack.

Klopp became Liverpool's manager in 2015 and led them to become one of the strongest sides in Europe within just three years of being in charge. Liverpool finished second in the league in 2018/2019 with 97 points, which is a record for the most points for a non-title winning side. Liverpool also qualified for back-to-back Champions League finals, winning the Big Ears in 2019.

Things have, however, gone awry for the defending champions this season as they find themselves 22 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Teams in the top four English divisions to score more home goals than Liverpool in 2021:



Fulham

AFC Wimbledon

Barrow

Newport County

Northampton Town

Wigan Athletic

Southend United

Wycombe Wanderers

Everton

Burton Albion

Walsall

Birmingham City

Grimsby Town — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 4, 2021

Jurgen Klopp has claimed he is critical of his own performances and that his side need to adapt to the situation they currently find themselves in.

“Sometimes people ask: ‘Am I too nice? But I am like I am — and I’m not always nice. And we (he and his coaching staff) are loud, we are critical, we are everything.

“From a football point of view, yes, we try to adapt, and obviously we don’t adapt quick enough, otherwise we would have better results. But again we can only do our best. If someone thinks another one can do it better then, of course, they have to make a decision.

“I’m not saying that nobody else can do it better, but I don’t think anyone here has that opinion — at least nobody has told me.

“We change football things, yes, but when we win football games we are not constantly partying and if we lose them we are not punching each other’s faces," Klopp said.

Liverpool have been unlucky: Klopp

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has said his side need to find positivity once again as many of their losses have come not as a result of their own underperformance but due to other trivial factors.

“You need to find belief, optimism, and positivity again, and that is what we did most of the time at least,” he said.

“I spoke to Thomas Tuchel (the Chelsea head coach) after the game, and he said when he analysed us he didn’t understand how we lost this game or that.

“If you lose a game because you perform bad you can change. But you can also lose, not because the opponent was much better than you, but because they were lucky in one moment or we made a mistake.

“We had all kinds of defeats, but not a lot of them when we completely underperformed. This season a lot of strange things happened and very rarely did it happen in a positive way for us.”

After their defeat against Fulham on Sunday, Liverpool have now faced six consecutive defeats at Anfield, with their last home win coming back in December.

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

Liverpool 1-4 Man City

Liverpool 0-2 Everton

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea



The Reds have lost five consecutive home games for the first time in their history! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rusB7kuxpZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2021