Jurgen Klopp confirms 3 Liverpool stars are set to miss top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, and Diogo Jota out of Liverpool's crucial clash against Arsenal tomorrow (December 23).

The Merseysiders face the Gunners in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield, looking to displace their opponents at the top of the Premier League. But, they will be without three key players for the game.

Klopp has confirmed that Mac Allister, Robertson, and Jota will be unavailable to face Arsenal. He said during his pre-match press conference that he hopes Robertson will be back next month (via the Liverpool Echo):

"(Robertson) is doing well. We need to be patient. He can't do all the physical work yet. t's a short time until he's back. We hope it's January but we don't know."

Meanwhile, Klopp also touched on Mac Allister and Jota while confirming that Ryan Gravenberch will be fit to face the Gunners:

"(Gravenberch's) back. Macca and Diogo getting closer but not ready for tomorrow."

Mac Allister has been sidelined since December 6 when he picked up a knee injury in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Sheffield United. He's been an ever-present in Klopp's midfield since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

Meanwhile, Robertson has been out of action since mid-October after he sustained a shoulder injury while on international duty with Scotland. Konstantinos Tsimikas has filled in at left-back during his absence.

Jota is sidelined with a muscular injury and hasn't appeared for the Merseysiders since last month. Klopp will be relying on the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz, and Darwin Nunez to come up with the attacking goods against Arsenal.

Klopp comments on Wataru Endo's adaption at Liverpool ahead of Arsenal's visit to Anfield

Wataru Endo could have an important role to play against Arsenal.

Wataru Endo was one of several midfield signings that arrived at Anfield during the summer. The Japanese midfielder was signed from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart for a reported £16.2 million.

The 30-year-old has made a somewhat slow start to his Liverpool career, unable to clinch a permanent starting role in Klopp's side. He's started five of 12 Premier League games but may start against Arsenal with Mac Allister still injured.

Klopp feels that players aren't given enough time when arriving at a new club. He said regarding Endo (via Anfield Watch):

"We don't give people time anymore. Internally, we do. When we see him every day in training, he is one of the hardest-working people I've ever met."

Endo has displayed his defensive nous during the early stages of his Liverpool career, constantly putting out fires. Klopp added:

"He gives something different to the team. He is the one for the tackles. He is doing that and his passing and awareness is really good."

The Japan captain may be tasked with trying to prevent the Gunners' in-form midfield from controlling proceedings at Anfield. Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice have been shining for Mikel Arteta's side.

