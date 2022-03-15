Jurgen Klopp confirms double injury blow for Liverpool ahead of Premier League clash with Arsenal 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that James Milner and Konstantinos Tsimikas will miss the upcoming game against Arsenal in the Premier League. The German stated that the duo are out due to an illness.

Klopp stated that these are the only two absentees ahead of their trip to North London. Speaking to the press ahead of their game against the Gunners, Jurgen Klopp said (as seen in a SportsMole report)

"Konate is back. Milner and Tsimikas at this moment are out. I think that is it."

The Reds have multiple midfielders who can step up in James Milner's absence. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson are all in contention to feature against the Gunners. Milner has started just seven league games for the club this season from his 19 appearances.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is Liverpool's first-choice left-back and was always expected to start on Wednesday regardless of Tsimikas' availability. The Greek has played just 10 PL games this season, starting seven of them.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



#LFC Klopp says Konate is back fit. Milner and Tsimikas are out with illness. Klopp says Konate is back fit. Milner and Tsimikas are out with illness. #LFC

The clash on Wednesday (16 March) at the Emirates Stadium is a vital game for both sides. Liverpool will look to extend their seven-game winning run in the Premier League after Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday. The Reds are currently just four points behind the league leaders with a game in hand. A win would see them reduce the gap down to just one point.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be looking to strengthen their claim for fourth spot in the Premier League. Following their 2-0 win over Leicester City, Mikel Arteta's side are currently fourth in the standings, having amassed 51 points from 26 matches.

They are a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and also have three games in hand.

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the most in-form teams in the Premier League

The game at the Emirates Stadium will be contested by two of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. The Gunners have finally found some consistency under the management of Mikel Arteta.

As things stand, Arsenal have notched up five consecutive wins in the league. They haven't lost a league game since New Year's Day, a 1-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City. This good run of results has made Arsenal one of the favorites to qualify for Champions League football next season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

Eight PL wins in a row for Liverpool



Wednesday night is going to be tasty! 🍿 Five PL wins in a row for ArsenalEight PL wins in a row for LiverpoolWednesday night is going to be tasty! 🍿 Five PL wins in a row for Arsenal ✅✅✅✅✅Eight PL wins in a row for Liverpool ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅Wednesday night is going to be tasty! 🍿 https://t.co/Sz8ixva4PJ

Liverpool, however, are on an even better run of form in the Premier League. The Reds have won seven consecutive games in the league, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two along the way. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup last month.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar