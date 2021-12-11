Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool injury concerns for 2 players ahead of Aston Villa clash

Liverpool have been handed an injury blow, with Diogo Jota doubtful for their Premier league clash against Aston Villa. The Reds will also be without Nat Phillips after the defender suffered a cheekbone fracture midweek.

Steven Gerrard is back at Anfield, but for the first time as manager of a Premier League club. Liverpool fans will be excited to see their legend managing in the Premier League, but Jurgen Klopp would be keen on spoiling the party for the Anfield hero.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Aston Villa game, the Liverpool boss handed an update on his team's injury issues. On Diogo Jota, he said:

"Diogo felt something after the last Premier League game, and he didn't train yet. We will see, maybe he can train today and then he is an option and if not, then not."

Jurgen Klopp did not add much about Nat Phillips, but Liverpool provided an update on their website and said:

"Liverpool are set to be without the services of Nathaniel Phillips for a number of weeks after the defender sustained a fracture to his cheekbone. The centre-back picked up the issue during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over AC Milan at San Siro in a challenge. Further diagnosis by the club's medical team has confirmed a fracture, though Phillips does not require surgery. He is likely to return to action in the New Year, though will be able to continue with a bespoke training plan until then."

Aston Villa receive boost ahead of Liverpool game

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Steven Gerrard: "We just need to focus on our gameplan, our preparation, what we've prepared for and go and try and deliver." 🎙️ #LIVAVL Steven Gerrard: "We just need to focus on our gameplan, our preparation, what we've prepared for and go and try and deliver." 🎙️ #LIVAVL

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have Danny Ings back from injury while Matt Targett and Morgan Sanson have also trained ahead of the Liverpool game. Gerrard told the media ahead of the clash against Liverpool:

"We've got Danny Ings back, which is a real positive. Matty Targett has trained all week. He's ready to go. Danny's trained as well, but we obviously have to be really respectful to where he's at given the setback he had from the previous injury. But he's trained the last two sessions and has looked really strong, so he'll come back into the squad."

Liverpool are aiming to leapfrog Manchester City and go top of the Premier League table, while Aston Villa are looking to break into the top 10.

