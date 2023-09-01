Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool midfielder will miss Aston Villa clash after suffering ‘setback’

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Thiago has suffered an injury setback. The Spaniard has returned to training but will miss the Aston Villa clash this weekend.

Thiago, who last started for Liverpool in February, has been on the sidelines with a hip issue. He was back in the squad in April, but after four appearances off the bench, he was ruled out once again.

Speaking to the media today, Klopp said:

"Curtis is back in training fully, Thiago not. Thiago had a little setback. [He] started training with the team and had a little setback, so we had to slow down there a little bit. It's not cool for him, not cool for us, but that's how it is. Thiago will use the international break for that obviously, to be up to speed. That should hopefully be enough."

The Spaniard was expected to make the squad this week but is now set to sit out of another fixture. Klopp previously said in August:

"He's now training. He came in and asked about his role and we spoke. [He's a] super-experienced player. He stepped up in that department. He has only been in team training for a week but very vocal. He is going to be very helpful for us."

The Reds face Aston Villa this weekend before the players split for the international break.

Thiago's father wants his son to leave Liverpool and join Celta Vigo

Thiago's father, Mazinho, has urged his son to join Celta Vigo. He wants the Liverpool star to make a move back to Spain and play for their home club.

He was talking to Mundo Deportivo when he said:

"In football, you never know, I hope so but at the moment it is very complicated because Thiago has another dimension and another lifestyle. But I wish Thiago could come here. Almost all the memories I have from here are very good. Vigo is our home, Rafa has had the opportunity to come here later to play two seasons, for the whole family, Celta means our home."

Thiago's brother, Rafinha, spent two seasons on loan at Celta Vigo. He is currently playing for Qatari side Al-Arabi after joining them on a two-year contract in December 2022.