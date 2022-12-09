Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback during the Reds' training camp in Dubai.

Diaz has not appeared for Liverpool since picking up a knee injury in early October. He was forced off the pitch in the first half of his team's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

The Colombia international returned to training this week in Dubai, where the Reds have camped ahead of the second half of the season. He has only been involved in parts of team training as he looks to regain full fitness.

However, the former FC Porto winger has suffered a setback on his road to recovery. He sustained an issue during training and was forced to miss sessions on Thursday (December 8) and Friday (December 9).

Klopp has now admitted that Liverpool face an anxious wait over Diaz's fitness after he suffered an issue. The Reds boss confirmed that the club need to assess the winger's situation further before making a decision. The German told the club's website:

“It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here. What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho [Luis Diaz]. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”

Liverpool have also confirmed that Diaz will not be involved in the team's Dubai Super Cup match against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (December 11).

Diaz has left Liverpool's training camp in Dubai

While the Reds did not provide a further update on Diaz, it is said that the player has left the club's training camp in Dubai. According to The Athletic, the Colombian has been sent back to the United Kingdom.

The decision came after Diaz complained about feeling discomfort in the knee, which he injured in October. As per the report, the winger will now undergo a scan to find out the extent of the problem.

It now remains to be seen how long the 25-year-old attacker will continue to be sidelined. His injury setback will come as a huge blow to Klopp, who was looking forward to his return.

The Merseyside-based club are currently preparing for the return of club football in the United Arab Emirates. They will play their first competitive match after the FIFA World Cup break against Manchester City in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on December 22.

Liverpool will lock horns with Aston Villa in their first Premier League match after the break on Boxing Day. Diaz, though, may be forced to sit those games out.

