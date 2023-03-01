"Jurgen Klopp is definitely the right man" – Sadio Mane makes defiant Liverpool claim amid poor run of form

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has backed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to turn around his erstwhile club's fortunes this season.

The Reds are currently undergoing their worst campaign under Klopp, sitting in an unexpected seventh spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with just 36 points from 23 games. The club has already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, with a likely UEFA Champions League last-16 exit against Real Madrid on the horizon.

Mane, 30, spent six seasons at Anfield prior to his £35 million move to Bayern. He helped Klopp's side lift six trophies, scoring 120 goals and contributing 48 assists in 269 overall appearances in the process.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Take a look back on Sadio's top moments as a Red!

Speaking to BILD, Mane shared his thoughts on Liverpool's ongoing struggles this season and made a bold claim about Klopp. He said:

"Liverpool will be back soon enough. I'm convinced that they will overcome their current situation. They have had many injuries and tough tests, but Jurgen Klopp is definitely the right man. He will lead the team back up, from this season itself. The players love him."

Despite their humiliating 5-2 UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat against Real Madrid last month, the Reds have recently shifted into a new gear in the Premier League. The club has registered two wins and a draw in their last three games, scoring five and conceding none in the league.

Klopp's side is also likely to dip into the upcoming summer transfer market to add much-needed reinforcements to their aging squad. The club has been linked with Jude Bellingham, Josko Gvardiol, Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo, and Matheus Nunes in the past two months.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Jürgen Klopp explains why he signed a new contract at Liverpool and the transfer strategy at the club. "The way this club is lead by not splashing the money, our transfers always have to be on point. That makes it really tricky."

Liverpool are next scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Wednesday (March 1).

Chris Sutton predicts the result of the upcoming PL showdown between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers

In his column for the BBC, former Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 1-1 home draw for Jurgen Klopp's side against Wolves. He wrote:

"Whenever I see Wolves, I think they have improved and the only really poor result they have had since Julen Lopetegui took charge in November was their home defeat by Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago."

Highlighting the Reds' frailties this campaign, Sutton added:

"Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They looked disjointed when they attacked Crystal Palace on Saturday and that display showed they have more problems than just a shaky defence this season. I think Jurgen Klopp's side will score this time at home, but I still don't feel like I can trust them to win. Wolves don't score many, but one goal might be enough to get them a draw at Anfield."

