Jurgen Klopp details possible solutions to problems at key position following injury to Liverpool star in draw against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool will use Joe Gomez at left-back and 'wrap him in a cotton wool' after Kostas Tsimikas' injury in his team's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The Greece international was at the end of a rash challenge from Bukayo Saka in the 33rd minute and went flying into Jurgen Klopp, who was standing on the touchline. Klopp got up unscathed, but it was a different story for the left-back.

Tsimikas left the pitch holding his shoulder and it was later confirmed that he broke his collarbone Coincidentally, the Reds' first-choice left-back, Andrew Robertson, has also been sidelined due to a longer-term shoulder injury.

Tsimikas has been a reliable backup for Robertson since his €13 million transfer from Olympiacos in the summer of 2020. He has made 78 appearances for the Reds across competitions since then, registering 15 assists.

17 of those appearances have come this season, mainly due to the Scottish superstar's absence. As of now, Klopp doesn't have a natural left-back at his disposal, but he does have a creative solution in mind that the Reds are familiar with.

After the draw at Anfield on 23 December, the German manager said, via GOAL:

"Same what Robbo [Tsimikas' injury] had: a different injury but that takes long as well, how we all know. We all know we need luck in these moments to get through and now we will have Joey there and just have to make sure we put him in cotton wool and we have to make sure he is always ready for the games."

Gomez came on for Tsimikas in the first half against Arsenal. The 26-year-old Englishman largely plays as a center-back but can and has played as a full-back down both flanks in the past.

Gomez has most notably served as Trent Alexander-Arnold's back-up at right-back in recent seasons since falling down in the center-back pecking order.

The rough injury timeline for Liverpool's Andy Robertson, as per reports

According to the Athletic's James Pearce (h/t This is Anfield), Liverpool superstar Andrew Robertson won't be back in action until late January.

The Scotsman played the full 90 minutes in each of Liverpool's first eight Premier League games this season. But he has since been out of action, paving the way for Kostas Tsimikas to feature regularly in Jurgen Klopp's XI.

Robertson, 29, is undeniably one of Klopp's first names on the team sheet every week when fit and available. Tsimikas held the fort well in his absence, but the Greek's injury will come as a huge blow to the Reds, especially given its extent.

Liverpool scored a few minutes before the Greek's substitution to cancel out Gabriel Magalhaes' fourth-minute opener. But the game remained 1-1, ensuring Arsenal were top of the standings after 18 matches with 40 points to their name.

