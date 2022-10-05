Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's new dramatic formation change to include 4 forwards against Rangers 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to change his side's formation against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 4.

Klopp opted to field four attackers in a new-look side, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz sitting behind Darwin Nunez.

It contrasts with the usual 4-3-3 formation Klopp usually adopts, and the German explained the change before the game against the Scottish side.

He said (via Mirror):

"We have had to change things a little bit and this is what we have done. We need to see how it works out formation-wise."

Klopp was then asked whether it was a 4-2-3-1 formation of which he replied:

"There is never a perfect time to change things and there is never a wrong time, but when you play so many games together so quickly then you have to make changes. "

He added:

"We cannot just push the boys through all that. We will not and we are going to use them all. I know that is easy when you are winning all the time but we have to do that in this moment and that is why we decided."

Liverpool have made an unconvincing start to the season as they sit ninth in the Premier League table.

The Reds have won two, drawn four and lost one of their opening seven league fixtures.

They headed into the encounter with Rangers looking to build on a vital 2-1 victory they achieved over Ajax in the Champions League on matchday 2 last time out.

Prior to that win, Klopp's men were heavily beaten 4-1 at Serie A giants Napoli.

Klopp's change of formation is paying off for Liverpool

Liverpool are dominating Rangers

Liverpool currently hold a 2-0 lead over Rangers following a wonderful first-half Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and a second-half Salah penalty.

The Merseysiders are playing with more rhythm and purpose and it bodes well for Klopp if he looks to make a permanent switch in formation.

Goals have been no problem for the Reds this season as they have scored 26 goals in all competitions.

A 4-2-3-1 formation may be the system to get the best out of club-record signing Nunez, who is yet to make an impact at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Salah has had a quiet campaign by his standards and he may flourish with more attackers to accompany him.

Jota's pace can also cause problems behind the towering Nunez.

