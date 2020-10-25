Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained his side's change of formation against Sheffield United and revealed it was Alisson Becker's decision to make a surprise comeback.

Liverpool ditched their usual 4-3-3 formation and started with a 4-2-3-1 for Sheffield United's visit on Saturday night. Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota was given his second Premier League start since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers last month for £45 million.

Jota started on the right-wing, with Mohamed Salah playing in a centre forward role and Roberto Firmino slotting in behind Salah. The move paid dividends, as Firmino scored the equalising goal just before half-time. Jota then netted the winner in the second half, as Liverpool came from behind to win 2-1.

"I love these games."



Alisson Liverpool's comeback was Brazilian's decision, says Klopp

Liverpool v Sheffield United - Premier League

When asked to give his opinion on the formation switch Klopp said, "It was good in moments.It was not so much about getting Diogo on the pitch because he can play in a lot of positions in our usual formation."

"It was like, how can change, how can we start, how can we do all the things that are important in the game, how can we cause them problems?"

"Sheffield United had a big advantage, obviously they prepared for a full week for our game. The can do 12 different set-pieces and train them through the week, while we have recovery sessions."

"We thought with a slight change we could at least give them some problems as well. It wasn't about changing too much for us. Only in moments. Offensive-wise, it gives us extra options"

"We put Mo in a different position and he played an incredible game. Mo and Sadio didn't score but played outstanding. Sadio in one-on-one situation was pretty much undefendable. Mo was sensational between the lines, and the other two boys scored."

Liverpool No.1 Alisson returned in goal after missing the last three games with a shoulder problem. There were fears that the Brazilian shot-stopper would be out for up to six weeks, but he declared himself fit to play, having returned to training earlier this week.

"Adrian did really well, but getting Ali back is obviously a pretty big boost for all of us. It was nearly three weeks he was out, and it feels like we had 15 games in between!"

"I was really happy when he gave the green light and said 'yes,I'm ready' because it was his decision. I cannot make the decision for him whether he feels pain when he bounces on the ground or whatever. It was his decision and he said thumbs up."