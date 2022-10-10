Jurgen Klopp explains why he substituted Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed he took Mohamed Salah off in the defeat to Arsenal as he wanted extra defensive cover. He believed Jordan Henderson would do better on the right wing after Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off due to an injury at halftime.

Arsenal edged out a 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday (9 October) in a high-voltage Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are once again on top of the table with 24 points from nine matches, while Liverpool are 10th with as many points from eight games.

Speaking to the media after the match, Klopp explained his decision to take Mohamed Salah off in the second half (via Metro):

"I thought we can… so we had to defend again on a high level and we tried to put Hendo on that side there. Mo did unbelievable, a lot, really big, big workload, he put in a real shift. Sometimes it's very intense and that's why we thought we could do it with Hendo. We wanted still to win, even when we took a striker off."

Liverpool are out of the Premier League title race, claims Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Liverpool out of the Premier League title race this early into the season.

The German tactician considers the 14-point gap to be too big of a hurdle to overcome (via Metro):

"Yeah, not in the title race.

"Imagine if I would sit here and think we are nearly there, wait. Look, we saw a lot of things. So we have problems in the moment but because the team in form, the leader of the table. … Even in a really bad situation for us with early changes of stuff, we caused them real problems, so that's the truth as well."

The manager went on to claim that the fixture schedule has not been in favor of the club and has been a big factor in their slump:

"Of course, in a situation like ours, we play Arsenal, now we play Rangers obviously and then we play Man City, is that the perfect opponent for finding confidence back? Probably not. But we will go out there and fight and that's what we have to do and that's what we will do."

Liverpool travel to face Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (12 October) and then host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (16 October).

