"Jurgen Klopp gives you everything" - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urges Barcelona to appoint Liverpool boss as Xavi's successor 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has urged Barcelona to appoint departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the replacement for Xavi Hernandez. Aubameyang, who spent two years under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, has claimed that the German could be the perfect man for the Blaugrana.

Both Klopp and Xavi have announced the decision to step down from their respective positions at the end of the season. While Klopp claimed that he was running out of energy and needed a break, Xavi's decision was mostly based on Barcelona's dip in form this season.

Klopp had a huge impact on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's career, turning him into a superstar afer signing him from AS Saint-Étienne in 2013. The Gabon international has claimed that the Liverpool manager had everything in his locker to become the perfect manager for the Blaugrana. Speaking on Gerard Romeo's Twitch account, the former Arsenal and Chelsea forward said, as quoted by Goal:

"Klopp gives you everything, energy, he has won great titles, he is a good coach. If there is a chance for Barca he is a good option, I was very comfortable with him in Dortmund. It would be incredible if could come."

Aubameyang spent two seasons under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund during which he scored 41 goals and provided 16 assists in 93 games. The forward, who now plies his trade for Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1, had a brief yet solid spell at Barcelona. He scored 13 goals in 24 games for the Catalan giants.

While announcing his decision to quit Liverpool, Klopp mentioned that he needed a break and it is expected that he will take a sabbatical. The Reds also have major shoes to fill with their manager leaving after a wonderful spell of nine years.

Deco breaks silence on the chances of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp replacing Xavi at Barcelona

Barcelona Director of Football Deco has responded to rumors of Jurgen Klopp potentially taking charge at Barcelona next summer replacing Xavi Hernandez. With both Xavi and Klopp announcing their exit plans in the summer, it has been speculated that the Reds boss could be on his way to Barca.

However, Barca's Director of Football Deco has remained coy while reacting to the rumor while labelling Klopp as a top manager. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Klopp is a top coach, but I don’t think this is the moment to speak about it. We have many options; the future head coach will be discussed later."

It will be quite unlikely that Klopp will take charge at Barcelona next summer given the German's insistence on taking a much-needed break. However, he did cut his sabbatical short in the past in 2015 to join Liverpool after just four months of leaving Borussia Dortmund.