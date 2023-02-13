Jurgen Klopp issues update on his future as Liverpool manager ahead of Merseyside Derby

Jurgen Klopp has pledged his commitment to Liverpool amid fears that he could leave the Anfield club due to their poor run of results this season. The German tactician is currently in his seventh year at Anfield after taking over from Brendan Rogers in October 2015.

The 2022-23 campaign hasn't even been close to what Klopp would have hoped for at Liverpool. The Merseyside club are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 29 points after 20 games. Their season has been greatly affected by the injuries and dips in the form of many first-team players.

They are also now at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. Meanwhile, most of the blame has been put on club manager Klopp for failing to turn around the Reds' disastrous 2022-23 football season. There have even been fears that the manager could leave the club.

However, Klopp, in a recent press conference, cooled down such talks and further pledged his commitment to turning things around at Liverpool.

He made this known ahead of their much-anticipated Merseyside derby against Everton to be played on Monday (February 13). In his words, as seen in the Express, he said:

“I have too much responsibility here (to leave), and I want it (the responsibility). I want to sort it again."

He continued:

“Yes, it is a difficult time, I don’t enjoy it. But if people believe in me, then we have to go through this together because then when we come out we will have a great time again. If we can show this in this difficult time at this club - especially here because it is so special, because we believe in everything - then we will get through this.

“I am completely here, I am completely in this, 100 per cent committed. Maybe the difficult times are a bit too long already, maybe for me as well, but I knew it would be a difficult season (after last year’s quadruple chase)."

Jurgen Klopp reveals that he is positive about Liverpool's season

The under-fire Liverpool manager has given his thoughts on his club's poor run of form in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Despite fears of possibly leaving the Anfield giants as a result of their current crisis, Klopp has revealed that he is positive they can turn things around. He said:

“If we win I feel like I was part of it but if we lose I feel 100 per cent responsible. I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility is at the moment, and how I feel now. And we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare for a very positive future again."

He continued:

"I am really emotional after we lost the game, but apart from that I am completely clear and can do the job I always did. And I am experienced enough to know we can get through this.”

