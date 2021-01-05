Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's lack of quality in Southampton defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his honest thoughts after the Premier League champions succumbed to their second defeat of the season. The Reds lost 1-0 against a resurgent Southampton side at the St. Mary's Stadium, with former Liverpool striker Danny Ings scoring the solitary goal of the game in the first half.

Speaking after the game, Klopp claimed that his players weren't good enough on the night and voiced his frustration about Liverpool's recent run. The Reds are winless in their last three Premier League games and the German shouldered the blame for their dismal run.

"I know they are great guys, super boys, fantastic football players, but tonight they were not good. If I think they should have done better then I get angry, not for long, but I get angry."

“They know that. It was always like this. Just because they won something in the past, doesn’t mean you are always like this [thumb up]. We don’t have to make it bigger than it is, but we didn’t win the last three games."

"That’s all our fault, mainly my fault, but the boys had a hand as well and we have to change that. If you bring yourself in a situation like you did tonight, against an opponent like Southampton, then you play with fire."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl after the game was in tears. The Austrian has publicly admitted that he has always admire Jürgen Klopp.



Fair play to him. pic.twitter.com/j9dKRzvDbv — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 4, 2021

Klopp reflected on the Reds' most recent setback and admitted that his side were not good enough against Southampton.

"It's no excuse for the performance. We cannot change it."



Jurgen Klopp stoked the fire ahead of #MUFC's trip to Anfield by comparing penalty records after #LFC were denied two at Southampton. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G55qqvpkaP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 5, 2021

"Southampton are too good for that, Premier League teams are too good for that, and we don’t score late goals because we did it in the past."

"No, no, you do that because you put them under so much pressure that they cannot cope any more. Southampton tonight were on the edge of that, but we helped them. That’s all. We were not good enough tonight.”

Liverpool's defeat against Southampton means Manchester United can go three points clear at the top of the table with a victory against Burnley. The Red Devils are scheduled to face Liverpool later this month in what could be a pivotal fixture in the title race and could come to Anfield as the league leaders.