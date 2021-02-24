Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool to become Germany manager next year - Reports 

Jurgen Klopp could step down from his role as Liverpool manager to coach the German national team in 2022.

According to a front-page report by German tabloid Bild, the 53-year-old has a 68% chance of taking over from Joachim Low at the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup.

Klopp could leave Anfield next summer and take six months off before assuming the managerial responsibilities in the German national team in early 2023.

Germany will host the 2024 European Championship, which could add as further incentive for the current Liverpool manager to take the job.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 comeback 💪



A dramatic five-goal thriller against @WestHam, one year ago today... pic.twitter.com/2xDr7uFQHd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2021

Klopp currently has a deal with the Reds that runs until 2024, but Bild suggests that it is highly unlikely that he will see out his contract. They have given him just a 30% chance of staying put at Anfield until 2024.

Despite the furor surrounding Liverpool's current slump in form, the club owners and supporters have thrown their weight behind their manager.

Should Jurgen Klopp be given time to turn things around at Liverpool?

Liverpool have undergone a slump in form

After a good run that saw them top the table at Christmas, Liverpool have fallen off the pace in the Premier League. They also got knocked out of the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Advertisement

Their wretched run of form has led to calls for the sack of Klopp, but the Liverpool manager insisted that he will remain at the job, saying:

''Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? I don't need a break. Privately, we had a tough time, that was a much longer time already and we always deal with it as a family 100 per cent.

''I don't feel that I need special support in this moment but it's nice. I don't need a break. I am fully of energy, honestly. I see an interesting challenge. We will sort it by playing football, we will sort it together by fighting with all we have. That's the plan. Nobody has to worry about me.

He added:

''We do this for the people. I feel the responsibility so much when things don't go well.''

Jurgen Klopp has been granted immortality at Anfield by virtue of his achievements since being appointed as Liverpool manager.

The Reds have been nominated for Team of the Year at the 2021 @LaureusSport Awards 🙌💫#Laureus21 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

All the successes of the last three years cannot simply be flushed down the drain because of poor results in one month.

Calls for Klopp's sack are highly premature, and he has earned enough plaudits to afford extra time to turn the situation around.