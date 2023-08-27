Jurgen Klopp makes straight forward claim when asked about Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

The rumors surrounding Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's potential exit to the Saudi Pro League have been in overdrive. However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has shut down speculations with a straightforward claim following the clash against Newcastle.

Anfield has witnessed the departure of key players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer. So when it comes to talks of Salah, another talismanic figure for the club, joining the Middle Eastern circuit, it has understandably raised eyes and ears.

Al-Ittihad, a prominent club in Saudi Arabia, have expressed their interest in the 31-year-old forward, and Klopp faced the issue head-on when questioned about Salah's future. During the post-game presser, a journalist ventured (via DaveOCKOP):

"The Salah story hasn't gone away."

Klopp's response was final:

"For me, it has."

This stark statement comes as Liverpool are readjusting their lineup following the departure of major players to the Saudi league.

Klopp's dismissal of the speculation might not entirely quash the rumors, but it adds a layer of certainty in uncertain times for Liverpool fans. With the German manager standing firm on his stance, the Anfield faithful can at least hold on to the hope that their Egyptian superstar is rooted in Merseyside.

David Ornstein spills the tea on Salah's Liverpool future amid Saudi Pro League talks

With Jurgen Klopp’s recent emphatic statement on Mohamed Salah's future, another voice has added depth to the narrative. David Ornstein, a reputed journalist, appeared on NBC Sports' YouTube channel to discuss the swirling rumors involving Salah's possible move to the Saudi Pro League.

Ornstein weighed in with a more layered perspective, cautioning (via TBR Football):

"Never say never in this industry."

According to him, the reports suggesting an imminent move for Salah to Al-Ittihad aren't precise. He stated two pivotal elements that would likely keep Salah anchored in Anfield:

“One is Mo Salah’s preference, we don’t seem to be aware of him agitating to leave. Jurgen Klopp said he’s 100% committed to Liverpool and it would need him to do so for this to really gather momentum."

“But two and most importantly Liverpool themselves, they, to my understanding, have not received any offers for Mo Salah at this point in time. They have no intention of letting him go."

This is significant given that the forward signed a contract extension a year prior. His agent had also clearly stated that Salah wouldn’t have extended his contract if he had any intention to leave this summer.

Ornstein also hypothesized that the current smoke might be the start of fire for next summer as Salah will have only one year left on his contract by then.