Jurgen Klopp name-drops two Liverpool targets who made Wolves clash 'twice as difficult'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Wolverhampton Wanderers' midfielders Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, who are both on the Reds' radar. The German boss lauded the Portuguese duo for their performances in the FA Cup clash between the two sides on 17 January.

Liverpool won 1-0 against Wolves in the FA Cup on Tuesday thanks to Harvey Elliot's first-half goal, securing a place in the fourth round of the tournament. The Merseyside outfit's performance was a sight for sore eyes for Reds fans as Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League table amid poor form.

Following the encounter, Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

“It’s important in a game like this that you don’t get carried away. Because they did well, yes, [but] we dropped a bit deeper, I didn’t like that too much, Wolves came up a little bit."

Speaking on the reported Reds' targets, he added:

“When you have Neves in the game it changes everything pretty much, and then when Nunes is on the pitch as well it’s twice as difficult. We did really well. We changed, we just had to be serious and sensible, that we really do that in the right moments.”

The Mirror reports that the Reds are considering a move for Neves, whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The Merseyside outfit have also been linked with Nunes.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside that the club have a strong interest in the Portuguese midfielder, with Klopp reportedly pushing to secure his services in the summer.

"A massive miss" - Jamie Carragher says Liverpool star's absence led to Brighton loss

Liverpool suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 14 January as Solly March grabbed a brace and Danny Welbeck scored late in the second half.

The Reds missed Darwin Nunez for the Premier League encounter due to an unspecified injury. Carragher believes the Uruguayan forward's absence was detrimental as Liverpool lacked attacking prowess in the fixture.

The Englishman said (via Football365):

“I think Nunez was a massive miss at Brighton. As of late, we’ve been playing in basketball games but against Brighton, we got battered. We never looked like scoring. With Nunez, I know he misses chances but you always feel like something is going to happen. Right now, I want Nunez back as soon as possible."

The Reds signed Nunez from Benfica in the summer for £65 million (plus add-ons). The Uruguay international has been criticized for not being clinical enough in front of goal. However, he has managed to score five goals in 13 league appearances this season.

