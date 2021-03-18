Jurgen Klopp names the best player he has coached

In a recent interview, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked who was the greatest player he had ever coached, and the German answered without much hesitation.

"Robert Lewandowski," Klopp asserted. "It actually won't be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy. What he has made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that's extraordinary."

Klopp claimed that the Polish international was easily the best player he had coached not just because of his ability in front of goal, but also due to the amount of effort and work he has put in to become a "goal machine".

"Lewy took every step he needed to take to be that goal machine. Every one," the German added. "He has immersed himself in the game, he just knows in every situation what he has to do, where he has to go. Lewy is an absolute machine."

Jurgen Klopp chose Lewandowski when he was asked to pick the best player he has ever managed. pic.twitter.com/iiAlTrAOL4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 17, 2021

Robert Lewandowski scored 103 goals under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski (L) and Jurgen Klopp

Robert Lewandowski signed for Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp in 2010, from Polish side Lech Poznan. The striker went on to achieve the seemingly impossible under Klopp, as Dortmund were able to break the hegemony of Bayern Munich at the summit of German football.

The Polish international won two consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, along with the DFB Pokal title in 2012 at the Signal Iduna Park. He even reached the Champions League final in 2013, before losing to rivals Bayern.

Lewandowski's numbers were off the charts for Dortmund, scoring 103 goals in 187 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side before eventually making the move to Bayern Munich in 2014.

Since then, the Polish international has established himself as one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation. The 32-year-old has won title after title with Bayern Munich, including the treble of the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League in 2020.

Lewandowski has now scored 285 goals in 324 appearances for the German champions during the course of his seven-year stint in Munich. He has also collected many individual accolades, including the Best FIFA men's player award and the UEFA Player of the Year award.

Given his incredible scoring record in Germany and Europe, it comes as no surprise that Jurgen Klopp named Lewandowski as the best player he has managed, despite being at the helm of a star-studded Liverpool team.