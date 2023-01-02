Jurgen Klopp outlines Liverpool's January transfer window plans after Cody Gakpo's arrival

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his opinion on his team's transfer strategy in the ongoing winter window. The Reds sealed Cody Gakpo's signature in the final days of December last year.

The Reds announced the former PSV Eindhoven forward's arrival on Wednesday (December 28) after completing a permanent deal worth up to £44 million, beating rivals Manchester United in the process.

With a glaring hole in their midfield, the Merseyside outfit have been linked with a host of top midfielders of late. Despite falling behind Chelsea in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, the club are still in the race to snap up Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Klopp outlined Liverpool's plans for the rest of January after Gakpo's signing. He said:

"I am here for seven years and every window is pretty much the same. We talk about these things as though money wouldn't play a role. I don't want to disappoint anybody and their dreams, but we sign an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you read is: 'Who's next?'. It's like we don't have a team."

Sharing his thoughts on his team's financial issues, Klopp added:

"Honestly, we cannot play like Monopoly. Of course, we can't just spend and never could. And we always sort our situations. It is a big part of my philosophy, really working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly questioning them by telling them that we need another player in their position."

Claiming that he is still open to new signings, Klopp concluded:

"But that somebody is surprised when I say we will not now start splashing the cash – is that the phrase? I never did it but I know it anyway! That should be clear. If there is something we can do, and that was always the case, and that means the right player and financial situation, we will do it. Then if not, then no."

Liverpool are set to lose James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool eye move to seal permanent deal for 2022 FIFA World Cup star: Reports

According to Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is pushing hard to persuade the Anfield hierarchy to pursue a £44 million transfer for Morocco and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat. Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona are also in the race.

Amrabat, 26, has been a first-team regular for Fiorentina since arriving from Club Brugge for a fee in the region of £16 million in 2020. So far, he has featured in 78 matches across all competitions for La Viola.

A tireless presence in the heart of midfield, the Moroccan turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Due to his crucial contributions to the Atlas Lions' historic fourth-place finish, he has witnessed a rise in his stock.

