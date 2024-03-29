Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on 4 Liverpool stars ahead of Brighton clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided positive injury updates on four stars ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield this Sunday (March 31).

The Reds, who tasted defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their last game, will be keen to get the better of Brighton in the title run-in. They were held to a 2-2 league draw at the Amex Stadium last October.

At a pre-game press conference, Klopp was asked to shed light on his side's injury situation. The 56-year-old tactician replied (h/t Echo):

"Curtis [Jones] is in training [after recovering from his ankle injury]. [Ibrahima Konate] was extra rest day, nothing else. [Andrew Robertson]... we will take [his recent ankle problem] day by day. He won't train [on Friday] but it's not as bad. That's fine."

Sharing his thoughts on the other Liverpool players, Klopp continued:

"The other boys from next week on, they will join parts of team training step by step. We will see what we do with that. They aren't too far away. They are all making their steps. It's a positive. Darwin [Nunez] did his rehab [after his hamstring issue] during the week, trained first day partially and since then, in full training."

The Reds, who are second with 64 points from 28 league outings, will miss a host of stars against Brighton. Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak are all currently sidelined with respective injuries.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Liverpool-Brighton encounter in the league

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-1 win for the Reds in their Premier League clash against Roberto De Zerbi's outfit this Sunday. He wrote:

"Brighton have been a bit of a bogey team for Liverpool recently, especially at Anfield where they have not been beaten since 2019. I can see why this has been such a dangerous fixture for Liverpool because of the way that Brighton play, but if the Reds are anywhere near their best then I still think they will win this time."

Right now, Liverpool are second behind league leaders Arsenal on goal difference. De Zerbi's outfit, on the other hand, are in eighth spot in the Premier League table with 42 points from 28 league matches so far.

The Reds, who have lost just five of their 46 overall outings this campaign, boast a shaky record against Brighton. They have registered just one win and three losses in their last eight meetings against the Seagulls.