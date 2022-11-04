Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Jordan Henderson and James Milner as Liverpool prepare to face Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of midfield duo Jordan Henderson and James Milner ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds travel to north London to face Spurs on Sunday, 6 November and are looking to return to winning ways in the league.

Klopp's side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds on 30 October and sit ninth in the league with four wins, four draws, and four defeats.

Liverpool captain Henderson missed his side's 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, 1 November. He has only taken part in individual training.

Henderson has made 15 appearances across competitions, providing an assist.

Meanwhile, Milner came off in the victory over the Serie A side after taking a heavy blow to the head.

The veteran midfielder has made 18 appearances, contributing an assist.

Klopp has revealed that Henderson will be available but that Milner is set to miss the trip to Tottenham.

He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“Henderson is available. Trained yesterday as normal. Had a little thing but serious enough not to be involved on Tues. Milner has gone through the concussion protocol, not available Sunday as a result. Non-contact training resumes Monday."

Klopp continued to explain Milner's absence and expects him to be back by Tuesday next week:

"You have to go through different stages. He's fine but that's how it is. Rightly. You have to go through different stages so he's available for non-contact training on Monday and full contact training on Tuesday if everything goes well. That's what we expect."

Liverpool face a Spurs side that have been in topsy-turvy form following their best start to a Premier League season.

Antonio Conte's men managed an incredible 3-2 comeback win away at Bournemouth on 30 October.

However, it came after disappointing defeats to Newcastle United (2-1) and Manchester United (2-0).

Tottenham sit third in the league with eight wins, two draws, and three defeats.

Tottenham will be without Son Heung Min for Liverpool's visit on Sunday

Tottenham have an injury concern of their own

Tottenham have injury issues of their own with forward Son a certainty to miss the clash with Klopp's side.

The South Korean attacker suffered a nasty head injury in the side's 2-1 comeback win over Olympique Marseille in the Champions League on 1 November.

He will undergo surgery on his eye with the Lilywhites confirming this in a club statement read.

“We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye."

Son has made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

He finished joint-top scorer in the Premier League last season with the Merseysiders' Mohamed Salah with 23 goals.

