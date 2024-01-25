Jurgen Klopp provides fitness updates on 3 key stars ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup tie against Norwich City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided fitness updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of their FA Cup last-32 tie against Norwich City.

Ahead of his team's cup match on Sunday (January 28), Klopp revealed that three of his first-team players could return to action soon. He told reporters (h/t Echo):

"There's a chance for all of them but we will have to see. Touch and go. Robbo is physically ready. It was good to have him in the matchday squad. He's in completely normal team training schedule... like Dom tomorrow. Trent, is it Norwich or the game after we have to see. Not in team training yet, maybe tomorrow, we have to see. It will be very helpful if they can be involved."

While Alexander-Arnold is recovering from a knee injury sustained in a 4-2 triumph over Newcastle United earlier this month, Szoboszlai has been out of action due to a hamstring problem. Robertson, on the other hand, is set to return from a serious shoulder issue sustained in October last year.

Asked about Robertson's return from injury, the Liverpool boss replied:

"Definitely, having a rest is good. Three months is too long, especially for Robbo. When it happened, it was really shocking. We knew we had Kosti [Tsimikas] but we had an awful lot of games coming. Then Joey [Gomez] stepped in and that's really positive."

Robertson, who was an unused substitute in the recent 1-1 EFL Cup draw against Fulham, has featured in eight games so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp hails Jarell Quansah's impact since breaking into Liverpool's senior team

Speaking at a pre-game press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Jarell Quansah's continual growth as a top-flight defender this season. He said (h/t Echo):

"I liked him from the first moment I saw him. I knew he was a good footballer and it's special how calm he is on the ball. It was all about how ready he would be for adult football. Being the best in your age group means nothing. I didn't expect him to deal with it this quickly. His pre-season was super positive."

Quansah, 20, has emerged as a proper squad player for Liverpool this season. He has started 12 of his 16 appearances across competitions so far, helping his team register six clean sheets in the process.

Earlier last season, the Liverpool academy graduate spent time out on loan at EFL League One side Bristol Rovers. He featured in 16 games in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, starting 15 of them.