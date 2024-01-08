Jurgen Klopp provides hilarious response when asked if Liverpool could re-sign former captain Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp recently hinted that there is no place for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool. The German manager added that it was not a topic to discuss since the Englishman had not spoken to him about it.

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, Klopp was asked about the possibility of Henderson returning to Liverpool. He said:

"Did Hendo have a press conference and say that or what? Ahh, it's just written! That means for me it's not existing. He didn't call me! We spoke actually, but not about that. So really nothing to say about that."

Reports in the United Kingdon suggest that Henderson is not happy at Al-Ettifaq and is looking to return to England. The midfielder moved to Saudi Arabia to play under Steven Gerrard and has managed just four assists in 17 league matches this season.

Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp disagree on Liverpool exit

Jordan Henderson spoke to The Atheltic shortly after joining Al-Ettifaq and claimed that he was not moving to Saudi Arabia for the money. He added that he had had a private conversation with Jurgen Klopp and felt that no one at Liverpool wanted him to stay. He said:

"I won't go into detail about the conversation [with Klopp] because it's private, but it put me in a position where I knew that I wasn't going to be playing as much. I knew there were going to be new players coming in my position. Now, that's not to say that they forced me out of the club or they were saying they wanted me to leave but at no point did I feel wanted by the club or anyone to stay."

Klopp responded by claiming that he wanted the midfielder to stay but let him know about the possibility of not playing regularly. He said:

"I told him I wanted him to stay, but we had to talk in these conversations about the possibility of him not playing regularly. Hendo is a fantastic player. I love him and he's a super guy. But he's not great when he is not playing. Like Milly [James Milner] and Lucas Leiva when I first came – they are great guys until they see they are not playing and they turn into Jekyll and Hyde."

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing a midfielder in the January transfer window and have identified Joao Palhinha of Fulham as their top target.