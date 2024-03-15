Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 4 Liverpool stars ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shared an update on four injured players ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinal at Manchester United on Sunday (March 17).

The Reds are coming off a 6-1 annihilation of Sparta Praha in midweek in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Leading 5-1 from the first leg in the Czech Republic, Klopp's side were four goals to the good inside 14 minutes in the return at Anfield.

Sparta pulled one back just before half-time, but Klopp's side scored twice more without reply to register an emphatic 11-2 aggregate win and book a quarterfinal clash with Atalanta.

However, before that, the Reds are in action at the home of their arch-rivals. Plagued by injuries to key players all season, the Reds look set to be without a few for the Old Trafford trip.

Klopp said in his press conference (as per Liverpool Echo) about the quartet of Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic:

"Curtis (has a chance for int'l break), then Diogo and Trent the week after, they have a chance. Bajcetic feels something, but it's not injuries; it's intensity. We don't want to use him before he's really ready.

"His body was not really ready for the intensity. He is in a much better place now but we have to wait. Part of team training after the international break."

The Reds are pursuing an unprecedented quadruple in Klopp's final season in charge.

How Liverpool fared on their last trip to Manchester United?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Manchester United are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. While the Reds look good to end the season with multiple trophies - having already won the EFL Cup, United have stumbled to a whopping 16 losses across competitions.

Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the league and are out of Europe after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group, making the FA Cup their only realistic hopes of silverware this campaign.

The Red Devils beat Klopp's side 2-1 in their last meeting at Old Trafford, which came in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford sealed the deal for United despite Mohamed Salah scoring for the Reds.

Their last FA Cup meeting at home saw Manchester United win 3-2 in 2021, but Ten Hag's side have lost four of their next six games against Klopp's side, winning once.