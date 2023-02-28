Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 5 Liverpool stars ahead of Premier League clash against Wolves 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update on five players ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 1.

In a pre-match press conference, Klopp stated that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is currently in rehab. Winger Luis Diaz, who has been out with a knee injury since November, is recovering well. The Colombian, however, is yet to take part in team training.

Defender Joe Gomez, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, could return to action soon as well. Striker Darwin Nunez is also recovering well but Klopp doesn't intend to take any risks with the Uruguayan.

Defender Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is in contention to start against Julien Lopetegui's team.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash against Wolves at Anfield, Klopp told the media (h/t Anfield Watch):

"Thiago is in rehab. Luis looks all really good, but not in team training yet. Joe Gomez is out with a muscle problem, but he was moving all normal. Darwin as well, we'll see if he needs more training time. He looked ok yesterday, but we'll see."

Both Thiago and Nunez have been crucial players for the Reds this season. The Spanish midfielder has made 24 appearances across competitions.

Nunez has found his form after a difficult start to life for Liverpool since joining the club from Benfica last summer. He has scored 12 goals and has provided four assists in 29 matches.

Gomez, meanwhile, has been a regular with 29 appearances to his name.

Konate, meanwhile, has made only 10 appearances. After suffering a knee injury earlier in the campaign, the Frenchman recently suffered a fresh blow and spent a lengthy period on the sidelines.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp on Diaz: "Looks really good but not in team training yet."

Joe Gomez ruled out. Ibrahima Konate in contention to make his comeback.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota vowed to help team

Diogo Jota is yet another Liverpool player who spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Portuguese forward suffered a calf injury and was out for four months.

Jota started in Klopp's side's goalless draw against Crystal Palace away in the Premier League on February 25.

Speaking about his return to action, Jota said (via the Reds' official website):

"I felt good during the game, I had a couple of chances in the box and around, I just need to get my certainty back and I think that will come with more minutes and hopefully [I can] help the team with goals and assists.”

Jota has been a crucial player for the Reds since his 2020 move from Wolves. He has scored 34 goals and has provided 14 assists in 97 matches.

