Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury ahead of their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds host the Seagulls at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31, in their first game back after the international break. They have suffered multiple injury issues recently, including to key players like Alexander-Arnold. The English right-back has been out of action since February due to a torn knee ligament.

Klopp has now confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is close to returning to action but is unlikely to feature against Brighton. A fan asked the German manager about the fullback's injury during a tour of the club's training facility. Klopp responded (via Rousing the Kop):

“He is still injured, but he’s getting closer."

Academy graduate Conor Bradley has done well in Alexander-Arnold's absence. the 25-year-old is still a big miss for Liverpool due to his creativity and attacking prowess. He has provided 10 assists in 29 games across competitions this season, scoring two goals as well.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have a great opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League table when they host Brighton on Sunday. They currently sit second, level on points with leaders Arsenal but behind on goal difference.

With the Gunners set to face third-placed Manchester City away on Sunday, the Merseysiders could become the leaders at the end of the match week.

Liverpool suffer another setback as Andy Robertson gets injured

Andy Robertson suffered an ankle injury with Scotland during their friendly clash against Northern Ireland on Monday, March 26. As per Daily Mail, Liverpool believe it isn't a season-ending injury but it's still a big setback.

Robertson has already missed 24 games this season due to a shoulder injury he suffered with Scotland during the October international break. He is now expected to miss a major chunk of the season with the latest ankle injury.

The Merseysiders now have Kostas Tsimikas, who was also injured earlier this season, as Robertson's backup. Joe Gomez has also done well in the left-back role this campaign.

Robertson, meanwhile, has made 20 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.